Bucks win Eastern Conference, will play at Phoenix in Game 1 of Finals on Tuesday

Trae Young returned to the Hawks lineup after missing two games with a bone bruise in his right foot, but the young star never got anything going. After both teams struggled to find the range in the first half, the Bucks suddenly couldn't miss in the third quarter.

Especially Middleton.

Atlanta actually had a chance for its first lead of the game when Young's behind-the-back pass gave Kevin Huerter an open look from 3-point range.

The shot rimmed out, and Middleton quickly ripped off the next 13 points to suddenly push the Milwaukee edge to 60-45.

Young broke up the one-man onslaught with a driving basket, but Middleton responded with a 3-pointer that gave him 16 straight points.

Middleton finished the quarter with 23 points, nearly outscoring the Hawks all by himself. Atlanta had 29 points in the period as Milwaukee headed to the final quarter with a commanding 91-72 lead.

“My teammates and my coaches, they told me to keep being aggressive," Middleton said. "I love it. Each one of these guys, they work every single day. Everybody stays ready. Everybody stays locked in. We all play for each other. And that’s all you can ask for.”

Jrue Holiday added 27 points for the Bucks.