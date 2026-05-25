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The Arizona State baseball team is headed to the postseason for the second time in the five-year tenure of coach Willie Bloomquist. The Sun Devils (37-19) pack up and will head to Nebraska and the Lincoln Regional, where the top seed is No. 13 national seed Nebraska (42-15), and the other two schools are South Dakota State (24-31) and Ole Miss (36-21).

ASU takes on Ole Miss on Friday, May 29, at 6 p.m on ESPN2.

The announcement was made on the NCAA selection show on Monday.

Regional play begins May 29 with the first game of the double-elimination event and a berth in a super regional at stake.

ASU is coming off a regular season in which it finished third in the Big 12, one spot higher than it was projected in the preseason poll. The Sun Devils lost the semifinal of the conference tournament to second-seeded West Virginia.

The Sun Devils have boasted a strong one-two punch on the mound in senior right-hander Kole Klecker (6-2, 5.16) and junior left-hander Cole Carlon (5-2, 3.51). The bat brigade is led by sophomore outfielder Landon Hairston (.413, 79 RBIs), whose 28 home runs have set a single-season school record. Junior infielder Dominic Smaldino (.332, 16 homers, 49 RBIs) and senior second baseman Nu'u Contrades (.373, 17 homers, 53 RBIs) have also been hot lately.

The Sun Devils are looking to fare better than they did a year ago in their first postseason appearance of Bloomquist's tenure. ASU competed in the Los Angeles Regional and won their opening game over UC Irvine, 4-2, but lost the second game to host UCLA, 11-5. The Sun Devils were then eliminated by UC Irvine, 11-6.