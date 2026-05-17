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The changes have already begun for the Arizona baseball team.

Coming off a disappointing, injury-riddled season, Chip Hale has decided to part ways with hitting coach Toby DeMello.

The Wildcats finished the regular season last in the Big 12 in multiple offensive categories, including runs, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Arizona relied heavily on freshmen this season, in part because of injuries. Starting center fielder Easton Breyfogle and second baseman Tyler Bickers were among several players who missed most or all of the season.

DeMello has been the Wildcats’ hitting and catching coach since 2021, when Hale became Arizona’s head coach. DeMello first worked as a volunteer assistant before becoming full-time after the NCAA expanded the size of baseball programs’ coaching staffs.

Arizona made the NCAA Tournament in each of Hale’s first four seasons, including a College World Series berth last year. The Wildcats finished 13th in the Big 12 Conference this year, missing this week’s league tournament at Surprise Stadium.

DeMello played at Saint Mary’s and previously coached at Sierra College, Occidental College, Southern Illinois and Sacramento State.