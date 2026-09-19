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Four players with ties to the Tucson area are expected to play in the upcoming Arizona Fall League doubleheader at Kino Stadium.

Former Arizona infielder and Salpointe Catholic High School graduate Mason White is on the roster of the Mesa Solar Sox, who face the Peoria Javelinas at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. Peoria’s roster includes another Salpointe grad, infielder Cade McGee.

In Game 2, the Scottsdale Scorpions face the Salt River Rafters at 3:30 p.m. Scottsdale’s roster includes former Arizona outfielder Brendan Summerhill, while Salt River’s squad features Nogales High product Demetrio Crisantes.

White was Boston’s fourth-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft after a standout career at Arizona, where he socked 49 home runs, second most in UA history. White has split time between high-A and double-A in the Red Sox farm system this season. He had 18 home runs and 55 RBIs in 350 at-bats entering Wednesday.

McGee played at Gonzaga and Texas Tech before the St. Louis Cardinals selected him in the ninth round of the ‘24 draft. He has 17 home runs, 51 RBIs and a .373 on-base percentage in the minors this season.

Summerhill was taken 42nd overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ’25 draft. He hit .323 with a .424 on-base percentage in three seasons at Arizona. Summerhill was hitting .251 with a .351 OBP in minor-league play for the Rays entering Wednesday.