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Does college football ever disappoint?

Expectations were sky-high heading into Week 2

Somehow, this wacky sport managed to exceed them.

Oklahoma State pulled off the upset of the year. Texas pulled off the comeback of the year.

And we’re just getting started. Only a handful of teams have played conference games.

Buckle up.

My Top 25 — plus five — for Week 2 doesn’t feature too many changes in the top 10. Beyond that? Tons of movement — in, out, up and down.

Here are a few key notes:

– What did I do with Oregon, my preseason No. 1? See ya, Ducks. You’re out. Entirely. My thought process: Oklahoma State isn’t good enough to be ranked after losing to Tulsa in Week 1. But OSU would have to be ranked ahead of Oregon after beating them head-to-head. (This rule mainly applies to teams with the same record.) The solution: Don’t rank either.

– I dropped Ohio State only one spot, from No. 3 to No. 4, after the Buckeyes surrendered a 20-point lead against Texas. I call this type of result a “coin-flip game.” Credit to Texas for the comeback. Credit to Ohio State for playing Texas in Austin.