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The Arizona baseball and softball teams will play multiple exhibition games in Tucson this fall.

The baseball team also will head out of state to play a high-profile foe at a neutral site.

As previously announced, the UA baseball team will begin its fall schedule against Naranjeros de Hermosillo in the opener of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta on Oct. 1 at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium. The two will face each other again at Hi Corbett Field on Oct. 9.

The baseball team will host a pair of junior-college opponents later in October — Pima Community College on Oct. 17 and Central Arizona College on Oct. 23.

The Wildcats will conclude fall ball against Vanderbilt in Las Vegas. The Cats and Commodores last met in the College World Series in 2021. Vanderbilt won the CWS in 2014 and ’19.

The UA softball team will bookend its fall schedule with a pair of Red vs. Blue scrimmages. Those are slated for Oct. 9 and Nov. 13 at Hillenbrand Stadium.

The Wildcats will host six opponents between Oct. 17 and Oct. 31. That stretch begins with a doubleheader vs. UTEP and ends with a noon game vs. Grand Canyon.

Ticket information for all the fall-ball games will be released at a later date.