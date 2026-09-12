Both figured that participating in the Big 12 Beyond Borders program would look good on their résumés. But as Melton said, it’s been so much more.

The group visited the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of the American Indian and the Center for Native American Youth.

As Ladwig noted, those aren’t “happy museums.” The group heard stories that were difficult to hear, tales of hardships confronted and overcome.

“These people had to go through a hardship, and they had to all unite and come up with a way to ... persevere and make it out,” Melton said. “A lot of it was actually hard to witness.”

“It was definitely emotional,” added Ladwig.

But also educational.

“The more people who are educated on those events that happened in history,” she said, “I think we can learn ... how to not do things like that in the future.”

One of the missions of the Big 12 Beyond Borders program is to teach student-athletes “history that they really didn’t know,” Hunter said. Unfortunately, that well runs deep.

“What we're teaching in our high schools, there's so much that's lacking,” Hunter said. “Most of our students, this was actually their first time in Washington, D.C.

“We teach very surface level. These museums are so well curated that they're showing you something different. When people go to the Holocaust Museum, the smell when you get to the area where the shoes are, you can't miss it.”