The separation between Gonzaga and ESPN lasted six weeks. Less than six weeks, actually. It began March 21, the day of the Zags' final game as a member of the West Coast Conference and ended April 29. That's when their new home, the Pac-12, learned all games broadcast on The CW, one of its core media partners, would also be available on the ESPN app.

"We’re in favor of anything that’s additive for our fans," Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford told the Hotline following the announcement. "It's good to maintain as many broadcast partners as possible."

There are numerous benefits to the arrangement for every team in the rebuilt Pac-12. Near the top of the list: the extension, albeit indirect, of the deep and profitable relationship between the Zags and ESPN.

They have been a fixture of the network's college basketball coverage for decades through the WCC's media rights contract. But the connection appeared to fray when the Zags agreed to enter the Pac-12 (beginning this summer), and the conference subsequently struck media deals with CBS and The CW.

Once it secured USA Network as the third of three primary partners, the Zags and ESPN seemed destined to head their separate ways.

Then came the April 29 news that The CW and ESPN were teaming up. As a result, all Pac-12 content on The CW, which lacks a digital platform for live sports, will air on the ESPN app. (The same goes for the Mountain West and ACC, which also have broadcast agreements with The CW.)

In all, The CW has the rights to 13 Pac-12 football games annually, 35 men's basketball games, 15 women's games and the semifinals and finals of the women's tournament.