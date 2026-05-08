Never mind that fans don't want a 24-team playoff.

Or that the bloated version could undermine the drama of the regular season.

Or that no other sports league in the country would triple the size of its tournament (from four teams to 12) and then, after just two years, approve another massive change.

Remember, the coaches also pushed for the early-signing window in December, which created all sorts of cascading issues.

And for the January transfer window, which led to the sport's version of free agency during the playoff.

Were the Hotline in charge of the sport, we would ask the coaches for formal recommendations on policy and strategy, then do the opposite in many cases.

Yes, the national championship game should be played as early in January as possible, partly to limit the overlap with the oxygen-sucking, attention-gobbling NFL playoffs and partly because the event is just too damn long: Next season, for example, the 12-team CFP begins Dec. 18 and ends Jan. 25.

But the AFCA's recommendation to end the playoff earlier conveniently ignored perhaps the most vexing piece of the calendar change: The major bowls.

The only way to consistently play the title game on the second Monday in January is to stage the semifinals on New Year’s Day — that would presumably be the Rose and Sugar Bowls — and the only way to stage the semifinals on New Year’s Day is to move the quarterfinals to the Friday and Saturday before Christmas.