They left town Saturday at 7 a.m. Arizona time, landed in Orlando at 11, played UCF at 3:30 p.m. and won convincingly.

Kenny Dillingham would make our short list of coaches who adapt best to chaos. After all, his first year in charge of his alma mater was immersed in it: The university self-imposed a bowl ban a few days before the first game of the 2023 season.

And sure enough, the Sun Devils appeared to thrive in the tumult of the FAA mess. They outplayed the Knights throughout and rolled to a 26-13 victory.

After the game, Dillingham told reporters that the logistics were "utter chaos," but his players remained locked in and he refused to make excuses.

"That's what tonight would have been, just an excuse,” he said. “You take the field for 60 minutes, and either you get it done or you don't. Nobody cares what the circumstance was because nobody cares about circumstances. Our guys were fired up."

As a reward, the Sun Devils (6-4) are bowl-eligible for the third consecutive season.

2. USC wilts, redux

One team had no trouble with travel but once again found the road problematic: USC lost in the Midwest after a bye for the second time.

Last month, the Trojans had two weeks to prepare for a date at Wisconsin, then played abysmally in a 24-7 loss.

They were not much better at No. 9 Indiana on Saturday afternoon, losing 27-13 under the same circumstances.

The result has several layers of implications.