Twist of the month: Oklahoma State

It has been forever since a team posted a combination of results quite like the Cowboys, who opened the season with a ghastly 24-10 loss at Tulsa and followed that up with a resounding 39-31 upset of then-No. 6 Oregon. They were 12.5-point favorites in the game they lost by 14 and 24-point underdogs in the game they won by nine. An incredible eight days.

Game of the month: Texas Tech 28, Houston 26

There have been far too few down-to-the-wire finishes for our liking. This was the exception, and it came on a Friday night (Week 3) with eyeballs from coast-to-coast glued to the action in Lubbock. The Cougars trailed by eight points late, then went 88 yards for a touchdown with 49 seconds remaining. But quarterback Conner Weigman's lunge for the two-point conversion was short by inches, giving the Red Raiders a pulsating victory.

Best offensive player: Arizona QB Noah Fifita

To call Fifita a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate is perhaps a stretch. He doesn't have the gaudy stats, prime-time platform or national profile at this point in the proceedings. But the senior has been superb on a weekly basis, completing 75.6% of his passes for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. Yes, BYU's Bear Bachmeier owns a higher passer rating, but Fifita's completion percentage is better, and he has thrown more than twice as many passes as Bachmeier. No team leans on its quarterback more than Arizona does with Fifita, and he has more than met the moment.

Best defensive player: Kansas State DE Wendell Gregory