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The Big 12 football power rankings are published on the Hotline each week throughout the regular season. The placement of teams reflects both the latest results and season-long performance. For comparative purposes, we have included each team’s position in last week’s rankings.

Despite two undefeated teams losing Saturday and more end-of-game officiating controversies, the Big 12 emerged from Week 8 in stellar position to place more than one team in the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Shall we count the ways?

— It has four teams with fewer than two losses, which is more than the ACC and SEC. As we've seen over the years, the CFP selection committee cares about loss totals more than any other metric.

— It has six teams in the AP Top 25, which is more than the Big Ten. As we've seen over the years, the initial CFP rankings are strikingly similar to the AP poll released two days earlier.

— It has a 6-7 record against the other Power Four leagues, a better mark than those compiled by the ACC (6-11) and Big Ten (4-10). Within the Big 12's collection of six wins is the result that matters most: BYU's takedown of then-No. 2 Notre Dame, which provides the conference with a signature victory over a team likely to be in the playoff mix.

— It has two teams, Utah and BYU, comfortably in the top 12 of the strength-of-record (SOR) rankings published by ESPN that approximate the version used by the selection committee. SOR is one of the most important metrics in the committee's toolbox.