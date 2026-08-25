But before we examine the back end of the calendar conundrum, here are three words about the front side: National Football League.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has made no secret of his desire to add an 18th regular-season game. Several college sources well versed in football operations believe the NFL will slot the game in early September (i.e., Labor Day weekend), not in the middle of January.

College football's complete ownership of the holiday weekend -- it has failed to maximize the opportunity, by the way -- will disappear if (when) the NFL plants its flag on Labor Day Sunday.

Moving the start of the season to Week -1 improves product placement, creating what is tantamount to a competition-free weekend for the sport. By our count, the third Saturday in August features NFL exhibition games, Major League Baseball, the WNBA and a golf tournament (non-major), and that's about it. Those are eyeball matchups that regular-season college football can win.

What's more, the entire weekend would be available. Teams could play on Thursday and Friday if desired. Our ideal scenario? USC vs. Notre Dame becomes the anchor to Week -1, an unofficial kickoff to the season.

And guess what: The change would allow a 12-games-in-14-weeks regular season to end the Saturday before Thanksgiving. That move would enable a 24-team, five-round College Football Playoff to begin in early December and end in ... early January.

If you have read this far, well, we can hear the pushback: Playing Week -1 would require schools to start their four-week training camps in late July, and nobody wants that -- not the coaches, not the players, not the practice-field grounds crew.