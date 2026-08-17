7. Hawaii (new Pac-12 vs. Mountain West)

8. ESPN bowl pool

Who goes where? (This would be a good time for a dose of Excedrin.)

We’ll break the teams down into three groups: the 10 departed schools; the six new schools; and the two holdover schools, because Washington State and Oregon State have a unique process.

– The 10 departed schools are tied to the Alamo, Las Vegas, Holiday, Sun and Independence Bowls and, once again, won’t be affiliated with the selection process for their current conferences.

Additionally, there is a slot in the Poinsettia for a former Pac-12 team.

If there are more bowl-eligible teams than spots available, those not selected for the bowls listed above will be placed into the so-called ESPN bowl pool, with a specific destination based on availability.

(The pool is expected to include the Armed Forces, Gasparilla and First Responders Bowls, plus several others.)

– Washington State and Oregon State are part of the old Pac-12 selection process, including the ESPN pool, with one exception:

The Cougars and Beavers could be on the new Pac-12 side of the Poinsettia in the unlikely event either 1) wins the conference but 2) doesn’t make the CFP and 3) is passed over by the top bowls available to the old Pac-12 teams.

They cannot compete in the Poinsettia on the old Pac-12 side. That spot is reserved for the 10 departed schools.

– For the new Pac-12 teams, the situation is as follows: