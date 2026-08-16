Meanwhile, realignment will be driven, as has been the case for decades, by the quest for more cash from media rights contracts for regular-season inventory. The next rights cycle begins in 2030, with the Big Ten, followed by the Big 12 in 2031 and the SEC in 2034.

And yes, those deals should be more valuable than the current agreements because live sports are a goldmine for the media networks.

So the media dollars will impact realignment, but we don't envision CFP expansion affecting conference membership decisions in the short term.

After all, the grant-of-rights contracts are locked in: Schools cannot move until the final years of the existing rights cycle.

Is there anything that prevents the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 from ripping the ACC apart just before the Protect College Sports Act possibly passes in September? Grabbing the best teams and going over 19 members per league before the vote. — John W

A: For those unfamiliar, the PCSA, as written, prevents conference membership from exceeding 19 schools. We call this the Notre Dame clause, because it allows the Big Ten to add the Irish without violating the requirement.

(Why there are any requirements in the PCSA related to expansion, we cannot answer. Or fathom.)

Now, to be clear: The bill faces a narrow and treacherous journey through the Senate and, especially, the House of Representatives. The expansion provision very well could be removed at some point.