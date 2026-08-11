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Only six teams in major college football have regular-season win totals in the double digits. One resides in the Big 12. The oddsmakers believe, once again, that Texas Tech is the best in the conference — and not by a little.

The Red Raiders have a posted over/under win total of 10.5, according to FanDuel, followed by four teams at 8.5: BYU, Houston, Kansas State and Utah.

As you'll see below, the Hotline views those numbers as a poor representation of the dynamics that will play out across the Big 12 this fall.

Before we dive in, please note: The posted totals are for the 12-game regular season. The conference championship and bowls don't count.

Thank us later.

(Listed alphabetically)

Arizona

FanDuel total: 7.5

Our pick: Over

Comment: We are defying recent history with the Over given Arizona's decade-long inability to post consecutive winning seasons. Coach Brent Brennan kept his coordinators (Seth Doege and Danny Gonzales) and his quarterback (Noah Fifita). Also, the math is favorable: If the Wildcats sweep a modest lineup of non-conference opponents, they would only need five Big 12 wins to hit the Over. That's well within the range of reasonable outcomes.

Arizona State

FanDuel total: 6.5

Our pick: Over