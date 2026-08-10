Meanwhile, ESPN prefers 16 teams because it would preserve the network's exclusive broadcast contract, which remains in place unless the main event expands beyond 16.

How would a 20-team playoff impact the TV component?

Details are sketchy, but the concept calls for four play-in games with the winners advancing to the 16-team field.

If ESPN favors 16 teams with play-ins, the SEC probably does, too. But there's no indication the Big Ten supports 20, at least in part because the finances won't add up.

The play-in games are "not going to generate desired increase in (TV) rights fees as this plan won't require a re-opening of the bidding process for the entire tournament," retired Fox president Bob Thompson wrote on the social media platform X.

"Basically," Thompson added, "(it) just allows ESPN to retain their (conference) champ games and throw a bone to somebody who wants these 'last-in' play-in games."

Unless Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and the SEC's Greg Sankey agree on the format, expansion will remain on hold.

That's not the worst outcome, by the way. The 12-team model has been in place for just two seasons. Delaying another round of expansion will generate a larger sample size from which to base the eventual decision.

The CFP cannot afford to get the next move wrong. There's too much at stake, including the value of the regular season, and no downsizing once expansion occurs.

What could end the current stalemate, which has existed for more than a year?

Cash, of course.