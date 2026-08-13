“The NFL is a need-to-have," Justin Beitler, director of media rights consulting for Octagon, told the Hotline. "The networks would give up everything before they give up the NFL."

As a result, other sports properties with media contracts expiring in coming years — that list includes the Big Ten and the Big 12 — have been closely tracking the NFL's pursuit of new agreements.

The current deals with Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN/ABC and Amazon generate about $11 billion annually for the league. According to industry sources, Goodell and the owners targeted an increase of at least 50%, valuing the new package at approximately $17 billion per year.

That's $6 billion the networks would not have been able to spend on other sports and scripted TV.

"You can see the avalanche coming," Beitler added, "and it’s not a good place for the other properties coming up.”

Had the NFL reworked its deals in 2026-27, the networks could have spent a few years recovering before negotiating new deals with the Big Ten and Big 12, whose rights expire in 2030 and 2031, respectively.

But Fox wasn't willing to return to the table (and applied political pressure). If the NFL intends to keep all broadcast partners on the same contract cycle, which makes sense on multiple levels, then it could delay pursuit of new deals with NBC, ESPN/ABC and CBS.

That trajectory has mammoth consequences for college sports — starting with the richest conference of them all: The opening in the NFL broadcast contracts after the 2029 season coincides with the end of the Big Ten's deals with Fox, CBS and NBC.