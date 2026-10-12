Instant reaction to Week 6 developments on the field ...
1. Duck, Duck lose
Oregon’s $40 million roster hasn't completed the first half of the season, but the Ducks are on the brink of playoff elimination after a 17-15 loss to UCLA that witnesses — either in person or watching on TV — won’t soon forget.
It was a ghastly display of offense from both teams.
The secret to UCLA’s success? Being slightly less inept than the Ducks, who converted 1 of 13 third downs and committed one-two-three-four-five-six-SEVEN turnovers. (Two interceptions plus five fumbles equals abysmal execution.)
Oregon was as bad offensively against the Bruins as it was inept defensively in the Week 2 defeat at Oklahoma State.
“You've got to protect the ball, right?" coach Dan Lanning said after the game. "You can coach it and you can say it, but if it shows up, you're not coaching it well enough. You're not doing a good enough job there."
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The combination of losses has left the preseason No. 2 team with zero cushion in its pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth and the long-sought national championship for 88-year-old benefactor Phil Knight.
No team with three regular-season losses has received an at-large berth in 12 years of CFP selections.
Assuming that standard holds, the Ducks (3-2) must sweep their seven remaining games, including the early-November showdown at Ohio State. (In that regard, Oregon is not alone. The lineup of two-loss teams with zero cushion includes LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma.)
Without a drastic improvement offensively, the Ducks will lose at least once before they board the flight to Columbus.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola, starting for the injured Dante Moore, was unimaginably bad.
His late-game replacement, Brock Thomas, was marginally better.
The offensive line? Subpar.
The play-calling? Also below standard.
Game management? Not good enough.
Coach Dan Lanning kneecapped Oregon’s prospects for victory when he ordered a 2-point conversion after Oregon’s first touchdown. The attempt failed, leaving the Ducks two points behind when they scored again late in the fourth quarter. That conversion attempt failed as well, giving UCLA the victory margin.
Had Lanning kicked the extra point in the first quarter, Oregon could have done the same in the fourth and forced overtime.
Instead, the Ducks were left with two losses and zero margin for error for one of the most expensive rosters in the sport.
The return on investment in Eugene is enough to make a multi-billionaire cringe.
2. Westwood revival
Not on our Big Ten bingo card of the 2026 season: That in early October, UCLA would have a better chance to make the College Football Playoff than either Oregon or USC.
But that’s exactly the scenario that emerged from the Week 6 results.
The Ducks have two losses.
The Trojans have one (plus a rugged schedule).
And the Bruins have zero.
Yep, UCLA is one of just eight undefeated teams remaining in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC (plus Notre Dame).
Granted, the path has been favorable. Cal, San Diego State, Purdue and Maryland will never be confused for a gauntlet.
But the Bruins (5-0) handled their business in September, then took advantage of the opportunity Saturday afternoon with Oregon missing its quarterback (Dante Moore) and committing seven turnovers.
An elite team would have won going away with a turnover margin of plus-four. The Bruins certainly aren’t elite, but they are competent — a marked change over previous years.
Also, their upcoming schedule does not include Ohio State or Indiana and offers them a real chance to finish 11-1 or 10-2 and contend for the CFP.
Credit first-year coach Bob Chesney and his staff for the competence. The Bruins don’t beat themselves and are well prepared on both sides of scrimmage.
Their postseason prospects depend, in part, on the severity of quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s leg injury. The senior hobbled off in the second quarter.
With him, the playoff is a distinct possibility.
Without him, the Bruins have a steeper hill.
But either way, they are vastly better positioned than USC or Oregon, and who would have figured that?
3. A loud sleeper
In theory, any power conference team with fewer than two losses is tracking to contend for the CFP.
The ACC has five such teams. The Big Ten has eight. Same with the SEC. And the Big 12. Add Notre Dame, and that's 30.
Allow us to highlight one.
Arizona (5-1) is lurking in the Big 12 race after managing the dreaded 9 a.m. (body clock) kickoff and walloping West Virginia 52-31.
The Week 2 loss at BYU nudged the Wildcats out of the September spotlight, but they have not lost since and possess exactly the right balance (offense-defense balance and run-pass balance) to remain in the conference race.
Also, they have one of the nation's top quarterbacks in Noah Fifita.
Sleep on the Wildcats at your peril.
They should be 6-1 heading to Texas Tech on Halloween, with an excellent chance to leave Lubbock with a victory.
4. A tale of rookie coaches
It's the best and worst of times across the region for first-time head coaches.
Utah's Morgan Scalley and Oregon State's JaMarcus Shephard reside at one end of the spectrum.
The former is undefeated and a favorite for the Big 12 championship; the latter has orchestrated one of the best feel-good stories in the sport: The Beavers are 4-2 after dismantling San Diego State and stand with Boise State as a favorite for the Pac-12 title.
In the fair-to-middlin' portion of the spectrum, we find Cal's Tosh Lupoi.
The Bears have looked inept offensively for long stretches, and their defensive discipline is lacking. But they rallied to beat Virginia Tech on Saturday without quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and are halfway to bowl eligibility.
Two first-year coaches look completely overwhelmed: Stanford's Tavita Pritchard and Washington State's Kirby Moore.
The Cardinal is reeling from consecutive humiliations to Wake Forest (57-3) and Notre Dame (58-7) and is on the short list of the worst teams in the power conferences.
Yes, the roster is devoid of high-end talent. But being outscored 115-10 on back-to-back Saturdays is unimaginable and unacceptable. Pritchard can't fire himself. But clearly, staff changes are needed.
Meanwhile, Moore shook up his staff last week, stripping Matt Miller of playcalling duties and taking charge of the offense himself.
The change didn't help WSU's trajectory.
The Cougars blew a 13-point lead and failed to score in the second half at Utah State — not exactly a Pac-12 powerhouse — for their fifth loss in six games.
The contrast in both performance and vibes in Pullman and Corvallis will be on display next weekend, when the Beavers host WSU.
We expect a wipeout.
5. In the Heisman shadows
The Hotline maintains a running list of Heisman Trophy candidates to prepare for our official vote in December.
Typically, we use this space to highlight the frontrunners. This week, we're making a change.
Presenting five players who have played instrumental roles for winning teams but are not considered Heisman frontrunners:
1. Arizona QB Noah Fifita. The senior is completing 74% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's the heart and soul of the program, the best quarterback in school history and the central reason Arizona is a threat to win the Big 12.
2. Utah TB Wayshawn Parker. The former Washington State transfer is thriving in Utah's revamped offense. He has 499 rushing yards and is averaging 172.5 per game in conference play. Parker also has 11 touchdowns (running and receiving).
3. Boise State TB Dylan Riley. If you prefer to view him as Ashton Jeanty light, fine. But Riley is quickly carving his own legacy and leads the country in rushing yards with 835 yards in six games despite sharing time with Sire Gaines. He's on pace for more than 1,600 for the season.
4. Oregon State WR Jesse Legree. Arguably the best freshman in the country (any position, any conference), Legree has been unstoppable thus far with 38 catches and 12 touchdowns. His off-the-charts production includes two stellar performances against Texas Tech and Houston.
5. UCLA TB Wayne Knight. The transfer from James Madison has been the catalyst for UCLA's first-rate running game and scored two touchdowns Saturday in the upset of Oregon. He's averaging 7.7 yards per carry and is a capable receiver as well.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline