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Instant reaction to Week 6 developments on the field ...

1. Duck, Duck lose

Oregon’s $40 million roster hasn't completed the first half of the season, but the Ducks are on the brink of playoff elimination after a 17-15 loss to UCLA that witnesses — either in person or watching on TV — won’t soon forget.

It was a ghastly display of offense from both teams.

The secret to UCLA’s success? Being slightly less inept than the Ducks, who converted 1 of 13 third downs and committed one-two-three-four-five-six-SEVEN turnovers. (Two interceptions plus five fumbles equals abysmal execution.)

Oregon was as bad offensively against the Bruins as it was inept defensively in the Week 2 defeat at Oklahoma State.

“You've got to protect the ball, right?" coach Dan Lanning said after the game. "You can coach it and you can say it, but if it shows up, you're not coaching it well enough. You're not doing a good enough job there."

The combination of losses has left the preseason No. 2 team with zero cushion in its pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth and the long-sought national championship for 88-year-old benefactor Phil Knight.

No team with three regular-season losses has received an at-large berth in 12 years of CFP selections.

Assuming that standard holds, the Ducks (3-2) must sweep their seven remaining games, including the early-November showdown at Ohio State. (In that regard, Oregon is not alone. The lineup of two-loss teams with zero cushion includes LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma.)