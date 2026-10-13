Week 7 has emerged as a defining moment for the Big 12 this season with three showdowns featuring four ranked teams over seven hours that will frame the national narrative and shape postseason access.

And the college football world will have the easiest possible access for rendering judgment: All three games are on broadcast TV.

From the opening kickoff of the Arizona State-Texas Tech duel at 12:30 p.m. Pacific to the final whistle of the 4:30 affairs, Oklahoma State-Houston and BYU-Notre Dame, the conference will occupy more space and time on center stage than at any point thus far.

Actually, check that: The spotlight will shine for more than 10 hours if you include the ESPN 'College GameDay' broadcast from Provo. (It's just the second time this season the immensely popular show has left SEC country.)

Should Arizona State be considered a threat in the conference championship race, or are the Sun Devils destined for another season in the shadows?

Is No. 10 Texas Tech as vulnerable as it has looked or simply toying with lesser competition? If the Red Raiders possess a higher gear — they trailed lowly Colorado until late in the third quarter two Saturdays ago — this would be a fine time to cut loose.

Are either No. 18 Oklahoma State or No. 20 Houston good enough to play for the Big 12 title? Both have shown flashes of contender potential, with the former handling Oregon in Week 2 and the latter pushing Texas Tech to the brink in Week 3.