Prefer us on Google Learn More

On the same day Arizona added running back and leading rusher Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris — two five-for-five players — back to its roster, Mahdi and Harris were at the Wildcats’ latest fall training camp practice.

Wearing a navy blue shirt, with “Loyalty” emblazoned across the chest, and matching UA shorts, Mahdi spent time with Arizona’s running backs and new position coach Lyle Moevao on the sidelines.

Harris showed up towards the end of practice to watch the Wildcats and mentally integrate himself.

Here are other notes and takeaways from Arizona’s fifth practice of fall training camp at the Davis Sports Center and Dick Tomey Practice Fields:

* In a red-zone team period, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita threw a touchdown to crossing tight end Tyler Powell. Overall, compared to previous practices, it was an off-day for the offense between multiple drops and overthrown passes by the quarterbacks.

* Freshman defensive end Prince Williams sacked reserve quarterback Sawyer Anderson on a rollout. Freshman quarterback Oscar Rios was sacked by freshman linebacker Dash Fifita, who intercepted quarterback (and older brother) Noah Fifita on Sunday, and junior college transfer defensive end Kevin Moorer, who’s in his first season at the UA following a stint at Hutchison Community College in Kansas. Freshman defensive lineman Porter Patton also had a sack in a team period.