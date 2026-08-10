“I owe Coach Josh a couple of Snickers bars and power bars for allowing Kaisi be in our room,” Salave’a said. “We gotta change the line of scrimmage and his value for us and the team is on the defensive side. He’s right where he needs to be, and we’re going to continue to recruit those type of players.”

Extra points

Salave’a said the 6-3, 283-pound Moorer is a taller version of McKnight. Said Salave’a": “He has a unique ability to get vertical. He’s a big-sized man. The good thing about it, he’s ways away from a finished product, but his length, his short-area quickness and ability to bail and change direction in an instant, it was one of the things we saw on film. … He’s one that has to work on his conditioning level — all the guys do. … To his credit he’s come a long way. … He fits what we do.”

Salave’a, on why he wears a 35-pound weighted vest during practice: “I’m on this health journey and I’m finding a way to kickstart this cardio. … In our business as coaches, you can’t preach to the guys about getting it done and you’re not getting it done yourself. It’s two-fold, but it’s more of a personal health opportunity.”

Lolesio, on Arizona’s depth on the defensive line: “I think it’s great. I think we have a mix of newer guys and guys who played a lot of ball. We’ve got some hungry freshmen ready to play. They’ve been doing their thing. The depth part, it’s great to have a set of guys who can really go.”