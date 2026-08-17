Molette “has done a great job” as a contributor at strong safety and slot cornerback, Arce said.

“He’s a guy that has played in a similar defense, so he’s a Swiss Army knife,” Arce said. “He knows all the positions, so that’s a comforting thing for me. It gives him more of an opportunity to get on the field. The more you can do, the more opportunities you’re going to have. He has taken steps forward this fall camp. He’s making plays, being at the right spot and showing up in the run game. There’s no such thing as over communicating, but you see him barking out and directing traffic, those things build confidence with me and it builds confidence with his teammates, as well.”

Johno Price

Price, a former junior college product who’s been with the UA program for three years, converted to safety this offseason.

Price “is a super smart football player” and “he’s a guy that can play all five (positions in the secondary),” Arce said.

“He was a physical corner, so we thought, ‘Well what does he look like in the box? Can he pick it up? Can he be physical enough?’” Arce said. “Just added more depth and more competition, and we know he can always go back outside to corner, because he’s been in this system for a couple of years.”

If Arizona finds itself in dire need of defensive backs, like the Holiday Bowl, when the Wildcats used four cornerbacks in a lineup during the second, “we’re building a guy that’s a Swiss Army knife that can get us out of bad situations,” Arce said.