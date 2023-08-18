After three grueling weeks of preseason training in the Arizona summer heat, the Arizona Wildcats will take their talents under the lights at Arizona Stadium for the program's "First Look" scrimmage.

Here are five things to keep an eye on when the Wildcats take the field Saturday — two weeks ahead of their Sept. 2 season opener:

1. Defensive line rotation

It's well documented that Arizona's offseason emphasized adding size for the Wildcats' front-six unit via the transfer portal. Between the five transfer portal defensive linemen — defensive tackle Bill Norton (Georgia), defensive tackle Tyler Manoa (UCLA), defensive tackle Sio Nofoagatoto'a (Indiana), edge rusher Taylor Upshaw (Michigan) and edge rusher Orin Patu (Cal) — the Wildcats added 1,485 pounds up front; that's an average of 297 pounds per player. That's in addition to 6-4, 305-pound junior Tiaoalii Savea, who's missed the last week for an undisclosed injury. UA also now has junior-college transfer Keanu Mailoto and multiple underclassmen who were implemented more throughout last season, including Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, Jacob Kongaika, Russell Davis II, Sterling Lane II and rising edge rusher Isaiah Ward.

“We’re big up front, man," Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said. “We’re big and guys can get to the quarterback."

During the Wildcats' scrimmage last week, Arizona shuttled several defensive linemen every handful of plays, a tactic Nansen wanted to practice last season but couldn't due to lack of depth. Now?

“We’re subbing,” Nansen said. “Like I told the guys, ‘If we’re playing more than four snaps, then we’re not doing our jobs as coaches, especially up front.’ The back end of it, I understand they have to stay because it’s a rhythm thing back there.

“But up front we got to rotate. It’s a long game, especially now in college football, you average anywhere from 85-90 plays and you have to keep those guys fresh.”

2. Notable position battles

Free safety and strong safety remain a "wide open" competition, according to safeties coach Chuck Cecil.

Cecil said the Wildcats have "five or six" players competing for the starting roles, and "it's a great competition right now" between Isaiah Taylor, Gunner Maldonado, Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson and DJ Warnell; the only newcomer of the bunch is Smith, a 6-2, 200-pound ballhawk from Chandler.

"They're battling it out and every day is an interview," Cecil said.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said, "none of them have really separated themselves to become the one."

Cecil added Arizona's safety scenario could be resolved right before the season opener or potentially bleed into the season.

"I'm OK with whatever happens honestly," Cecil said. "If somebody stands out, then he'll be the starter. It's really that easy. If they're still competing and some guy does this good, but then (this other guy) does this good, they'll rotate. It's not a decision to be made right now."

Having a role in the starting rotation "doesn't matter to me," Taylor said.

"If we're winning, that's all that matters, and I'm just here to get the team better — and get us better," he added.

All of the aforementioned safeties will likely see the field on defense regardless of ranking on safety hierarchy with the "dollar" package — a 3-1-7 scheme the Wildcats used last season. Arizona practiced the "dollar" package this week in training camp. Thursday's "dollar" group had Maldonado, Johnson, Taylor, Smith and cornerbacks Ephesians Prysock, Cal Poly transfer Dylan Wyatt and Tacario Davis, with Oregon transfer Justin Flowe as the single linebacker. Patu, Manoa and Davis were the three defensive linemen.

Flowe and Washington transfer Daniel Heimuli are expected to divvy up reps at "Mike" linebacker during Saturday's scrimmage. Heimuli is having a strong training camp with several tackles for loss.

3. Red-zone battles

Fisch was blunt about Arizona's red-zone issues on both sides of the ball in 2022.

Said Fisch: “We talked as a staff and I talked with the whole team that the two areas where we were porous at in both sides of the ball was red-zone defense and red-zone offense.”

Arizona's offense ranked 85th nationally in red-zone efficiency, while its defense ranked 98th. The objective on offense: turn field goals into touchdowns; defense, turn touchdowns into field goals or stops. Arizona has yielded mixed results on both fronts throughout training camp.

“We want the defense to take advantage of us sometimes, and we want to be able to get those guys, so it’s going to make us better as long as we keep competing and stay balanced, said offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll. "It’s right where we want to be right now.”

4. Rising names

Two emerging names in Arizona's secondary are Wyatt and Miami native Jai-ayviauynn Celestine.

UA cornerbacks coach John Richardson "kind of knew who he was already and knew what he stood for" from Wyatt's high school career in Oakland, California. Wyatt signed with Illinois, then transferred to Cal Poly. Wyatt recorded two interceptions, including a pick-six, this week in team periods.

"I love his competitive nature and drive, and of course his maturity to add to a room that's pretty young, so he's been a great addition," Richardson said of the sixth-year senior. "He's pushing the guys, and the guys are pushing him.

"I believe our entire unit is coming together, but he's showing up in a mighty way right now," Richardson added.

The "competitive, athletic" Celestine — nicknamed "G7" — is 5-9, 180 pounds, but is one of the Wildcats' top coverage special teams players and had successful battles against Arizona star receivers Jacob Cowing and the 6-5, 210-pound Tetairoa McMillan.

"If you can find one of those guys, that's amazing. ... You want a guy to match up with any wide receiver ... He's doing some good things out there, he's raising the competition level and he loves being a part of the team," Richardson said.

Arizona's defensive backs, most notably Celestine and Maldonado, and the UA's wide receivers have exchanged verbal jabs.

"Regardless of competition and what is said out there, respect is always mandatory," Richardson said. "Our guys don't cross that line as far as respecting another competitor across the line."

5. McMillan being, well, T-Mac

McMillan wasn't included on the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list, but he humbly noted, "I don't deserve to be put on there," adding that his numbers were third-best among UA receivers in 2022.

"My stats last year weren't really up there," he said. "I understand why they didn't put me up there, but at the end of the day, I'm going to have confidence in myself and say they're sleeping on me."

Although he's not on the Biletnikoff preseason list, his playmaking ability as a pass-catcher on deep routes and running after the catch is next-level and will likely earn him a spot on the midseason list.

McMillan has been arguably Arizona's top wide receiver in camp, a significant development considering his counterpart Cowing is on the early Biletnikoff list and rated by ESPN as the 38th-best player entering the college football season.

"He's a young cat that just got his feet wet last year, so I'm confident that once we start this season and get a couple of games into it, the world will recognize who he is," Arizona wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings said of McMillan.

"But I like that he's a little underrated. He's always been this highly-touted kid, so it'll give him a little hunger, a little drive to let people know exactly what he is."