Pac-12 calls on Congress to consider 'single, national law' that will allow college athletes to be paid

While the NCAA’s Board of Governors moved forward this week with a plan to allow college athletes to profit from endorsements and other opportunities outside of school, the Pac-12 says it is pushing for federal help to create uniformity.

The NCAA has moved under pressure from a California law passed last September allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting in 2023, while 10 other states have proposed or discussed similar legislation that could provide a patchwork maze of rules for the NCAA to work through.

During a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, NCAA president Mark Emmert said “it’s clear we need Congress’ help in all this.” Later Wednesday, the Pac-12 said it and the other “Autonomy Five” conferences — power conferences that were granted the right in 2014 to enact many of their own rules — are encouraging Congress “to enact a single, national law that governs the NIL rights of student-athletes.”

While the California law and a legislature-approved bill in Colorado would both go into effect in 2023, Florida’s House of Representatives last month moved to ratchet up the pressure even further: It approved an NIL bill that would allow athletes to begin profiting from their name, image and likeness beginning in July 2021.