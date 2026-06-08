Michael Soroka's last winning season was 2019, when he went 13-4 for Atlanta and was a National League All-Star.
Seven years later, he's headed toward more wins than losses; he's 8-3 after holding the Nationals to a run on three hits over seven innings on Sunday at Chase Field. Gabriel Moreno and Corbin Carroll homered, and the Diamondbacks took a 5-1 win.
Soroka matched his season high for most innings pitched in a game, and also struck six. He recorded his first seven-inning game with one or fewer runs allowed since August 2019.
"It says a lot about how the team's played," Soroka said, asked what eight wins says about how he's pitched in 2026. "I've been on the other end of the wins stat in my career. I went 0-and-10 in 2024. I didn't pitch well for a good chunk of that. But these guys have supported me with some runs and some good defense."
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The Diamondbacks (34-31) avoided a series sweep and won for the third time in the past seven games. Moreno’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning gave Soroka and the bullpen some breathing room. It was Moreno’s fourth home run of the season.
Carroll reached 10 home runs on the season.
Moreno said he's been swinging the bat well and getting a lot of the barrel of the bat, without always getting hits.
"Feels good to hit a home run right there, just trying to help the team," he said.
Soroka's curve ball, change-up and command were good on Sunday, Moreno said.
"The curve ball that he has right now is one of the best curve balls that I've seen," Moreno said.
The Diamondbacks had been pounded by the Nationals the previous two days, but on Sunday, with Soroka keeping them close, they were able to get a much-needed win.
"Not satisfied with the series loss, but satisfied with how we came out (Sunday) and responded and won a big baseball game," manager Torey Lovullo said.
"Credit to (Soroka) and all the hard work he's putting in, and all the teaching and learning that's going on day by day around him."
Pavin Smith’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning gave the Diamondbacks another run after they’d loaded the bases with one out against Nationals reliever Riley Cornelio.
Relievers Kevin Ginkel and Taylor Clarke finished up the game with a scoreless inning each.
Taylor Clarke back on active roster
The Diamondbacks made a roster move prior to their game against the Nationals on Sunday, reinstating right-handed reliever Clarke from the family medical emergency list.
Left-handed reliever Philip Abner was optioned to Triple-A Reno to make room for Clarke's return.
Clarke had been working out at Salt River Fields over the past couple of days to stay sharp. He had not been scored upon in his past 15 games entering Sunday.
Still no Vargas in lineup
Infielder Ildemaro Vargas was out of the lineup again, still recovering from injuries sustained in a collision at first base with the Dodgers' Max Muncy on June 4.
Vargas has come into two games since being hurt, as a late-inning pinch hitter and defensive replacement both times including Sunday.
LuJames Groover got another start at first base, though he has a scrape on his lower leg from being stepped on by Nasim Nuñez of the Nationals on a close play at the bag on Saturday.
"Luckily for me, nothing really too crazy," Groover said after Saturday's game. "He got me but nah, he didn't get me good enough where I need to be worried. ... It happens. He got me good enough to where he got some skin a little bit, but nothing deep at all."
Coming up
– Tuesday: At Miami, 3:40 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (3-5, 5.32) vs. Marlins RHP Max Meyer (6-0, 2.81)
– Wednesday: At Miami, 3:40 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (2-4, 4.60) vs. Marlins TBA
– Thursday: At Miami, 10:10 a.m., Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (5-4, 5.71) vs. Marlins TBA