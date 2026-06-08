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Michael Soroka's last winning season was 2019, when he went 13-4 for Atlanta and was a National League All-Star.

Seven years later, he's headed toward more wins than losses; he's 8-3 after holding the Nationals to a run on three hits over seven innings on Sunday at Chase Field. Gabriel Moreno and Corbin Carroll homered, and the Diamondbacks took a 5-1 win.

Soroka matched his season high for most innings pitched in a game, and also struck six. He recorded his first seven-inning game with one or fewer runs allowed since August 2019.

"It says a lot about how the team's played," Soroka said, asked what eight wins says about how he's pitched in 2026. "I've been on the other end of the wins stat in my career. I went 0-and-10 in 2024. I didn't pitch well for a good chunk of that. But these guys have supported me with some runs and some good defense."

The Diamondbacks (34-31) avoided a series sweep and won for the third time in the past seven games. Moreno’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning gave Soroka and the bullpen some breathing room. It was Moreno’s fourth home run of the season.

Carroll reached 10 home runs on the season.

Moreno said he's been swinging the bat well and getting a lot of the barrel of the bat, without always getting hits.

"Feels good to hit a home run right there, just trying to help the team," he said.

Soroka's curve ball, change-up and command were good on Sunday, Moreno said.

"The curve ball that he has right now is one of the best curve balls that I've seen," Moreno said.