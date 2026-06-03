Mix and match

The best solution — and the most likely outcome — is a mix of veterans and youth.

A handful of injured vets are expected to return next season, notably Pluta, fellow right-hander JT Drake and outfielder Easton Breyfogle. Hale expects to add at least seven players through the portal (a number that could grow if Arizona has some unexpected departures). They won’t be backups.

“If we bring these guys in, we're not bringing them in to sit on the bench,” Hale said. “These seven are going to be maybe our Saturday/Sunday starters, playing up the middle for us, leading off. ... If you want to win at a high level, you're going to have to be a little older.”

What about the next batch of freshmen? Let them come in and compete. If any prove to be the best option at a given spot, let them play.

An infusion of talent, by whatever means, will only boost the program by creating more competition for starting jobs. On paper, veterans such as Breyfogle, Andrew Cain and Carson McEntire are returning starters. But aside from Lira and catcher Beau Sylvester (assuming he doesn’t get drafted), I’m not sure anyone on the position side should be guaranteed a starting spot heading into fall workouts.

An infusion of talent also would improve Arizona’s depth, which was stretched to the limit this past season. It’s hard to keep everyone happy, and you run the risk of losing freshmen if they don’t play. But it trumps the alternative.