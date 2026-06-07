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Two months into the season, the Diamondbacks are seeing encouraging signs on the pitching front throughout their organization, though they are careful to say the overhaul of their pitching development remains a work in progress.

The Diamondbacks’ farm system, which ranked among the worst in the majors in a variety of pitching categories, has made strides in several areas. Among them, according to a source with access to minor-league data (stats through Thursday, June 5):

– Their pitchers’ walk rate, at all minor league levels, has gone from 12.8% (30th in the majors) to 11.6% (sixth).

– Their strikeout rate has gone from 21.2% (30th) to 23.8% (22nd).

– Their strike percentage has improved from 59.8% (30th) to 61.5% (11th).

– Their first-pitch strike percentage has gone from 56.2% (30th) to 58.1% (13th).

– Their in-zone rate has jumped from 46.5% (27th) to 49.5% (fifth).

– Their average velocity on four-seam fastballs has gone from 92.2 mph (25th) to 93.2 mph (seventh).

“It’s good to see progress, but it’s too early to necessarily say what the long-term progress is going to be in that area,” D-backs general manager Mike Hazen said. “It’s going to take some time.”

Hazen said some of the improvements can be traced to philosophical changes and processes implemented by Jeremy Bleich, the club’s new assistant general manager, who was hired in December to revamp the team’s pitching infrastructure.