When Arenado came to the plate with runners on first and second and one out in the ninth, the game was still scoreless, in part, because Arizona was 0 for 9 with men in scoring position. Counting the previous two days, it was 1 for their past 25 in those situations.

They had twice blown scoring opportunities early in the game. Ketel Marte and LuJames Groover each doubled to open the first and third innings, respectively. Both moved up 90 feet on ensuing ground balls to the right side, then were left standing on third base when the inning was over.

In the ninth, the D-backs again put themselves in position to score. After Gabriel Moreno singled with one out, Smith worked a walk after a 10-pitch battle against Cardinals reliever Matt Svanson, setting the stage for Arenado.

Six months ago, he was traded to the Diamondbacks from the Cardinals, a move that ended a five-year run in St. Louis, and for the second time in as many days, he was greeted warmly by Busch Stadium fans before his first at-bat.

But his swing in the ninth hushed them into silence. He laced a full-count sinker from Svanson into the left-field corner to bring home a run. Gurriel followed by grounding a single through the drawn-in infield to bring home two more runs. Barrosa scored later in the inning, aggressively coming home from third when a pitch scooted away from Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks.

Arenado had to fight off tough pitches and lay off borderline ones before getting a pitch to hit. He thought the at-bat, along with some of his others on the night, represented progress.