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There is something almost cinematic about watching your favorite Latino stars shine on the diamond.

Fans eagerly await the home run or the highlight-reel catch that electrifies the ballpark. Latino players bring a passion to the field that is impossible to ignore. Yet behind these moments of glory are quieter stories of sacrifice ― stories that begin when these athletes are just 4, 5 or 6 years old, spending years risking everything in pursuit of a dream that at times seems out of reach.

When they sign with Major League Baseball organizations, the sacrifices of those childhood years begin to pay off. But the journey is far from over. Before they turn 20, many must leave behind everything they know: homes, families and roots that shaped them.

That is the story unfolding beyond the diamond for the Arizona Diamondbacks' Dominican prospects, Gian Zapata, 20; Gregori Ramírez, 21; and Adriel Radney, 18. Though these athletes come from different backgrounds, they all share the same goal: reaching the major leagues, a dream they began cultivating long before their first decade of life.

“Baseball has practically been my whole life,” Zapata told The Arizona Republic. For Radney, the connection runs even deeper. “We Dominicans carry baseball in our blood,” he said.

For Zapata, Ramírez and Radney, pursuing that dream meant stepping into the unknown ― a new country and an entirely different lifestyle. Their challenge extends far beyond the demands of the game: leaving home and family more than 2,500 miles behind, adapting to a new culture, a new life and a new language. Every conversation, much like every turn at bat, becomes another test of their character and determination.