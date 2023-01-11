 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC TUCSON

FC Tucson set to host top Real Salt Lake, Chicago Fire FC for spring showcase at Kino North Stadium

Real Salt Lake’s Justen Glad, right, prepares to join the celebration with a team after a goal in the 2016 Desert Diamond Cup. Glad was a high school standout for Catalina Foothills High School.

 Alex McIntyre, For the Arizona Daily Star

FC Tucson announced Wednesday the club will host a spring showcase featuring two MLS championship squads and a number of top USL teams Feb. 8-18 at Kino North Stadium. 

The FC Tucson Desert Showcase will include preseason friendly matches with MLS clubs Real Salt Lake, which has Tucson native Justen Glad on its roster, and Chicago Fire FC. Xherdan Shaqiri, who played for Switzerland in the World Cup, is the top player for Chicago.

Top USL teams Sacramento Republic FC, Louisville City FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, Detroit City FC and Phoenix Rising FC will play in the showcase. 

This year marks the 13th consecutive spring FC Tucson has hosted MLS teams for preseason action in Southern Arizona. 

“We are thrilled to open this era of FC Tucson ownership with the continuation of professional soccer matches in Tucson and to energize the Tucson soccer community before a huge summer with the women’s World Cup, FC Tucson’s USL League Two men’s soccer, and FC Tucson women’s WPSL team,” said FC Tucson founder and new owner Jon Pearlman in a press release. “(Co-owner) Jeff (Arnold) and I would like to thank the Pima County Stadium District, Visit Tucson, our dedicated staff, our partners and all of the clubs joining us this year for helping us make this event a possibility.”

FC Tucson's "Community Corner" initiative connects local families to a VIP soccer match experience, complete with transportation, food and a meet-and-greet with FC Tucson players.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com.

