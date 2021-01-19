Greg Hansen: Arizona-ASU hoops rivalry needs Bobby Hurley, the Sun Devils' passionate, polarizing coach

UCLA’s Jim Harrick went 26-7 in his sixth season, then took it a step beyond a year later, winning the national title, 1995. Just as Harrick had reached equal status with Arizona, he was undone by a feud with his athletic director and alleged fake expense account controversy.

Off-court issues eliminated Frieder and Harrick just when they were helping to put a higher profile on Pac-12 basketball.

Oregon’s Dana Altman went 31-7 in his sixth season, 2016.. He broke through to a Final Four a year later. But Altman isn’t a personality. He doesn’t draw eyes to an ESPN telecast. He’s a capable coach who has effectively worked Nike’s resources and brand to surpass Arizona as the league’s No. 1 program.

But when he walks into the gym heads don’t turn, emotions don’t rise.

Hurley seemed to be on the same path as Olson, Wulk, Harrick and Altman until COVID-19 hijacked ASU’s season. At least that’s least how it looks today.

When Arizona plays at ASU on Thursday, there won’t be much of a home court advantage, which is regrettable. Since being hired, Hurley has ignited such a climb in community interest that attendance to the UA-ASU game at Desert Financial Arena has increased, in order, from 8,044 to 9,494 to 13,693 to 14,731 and to 13,500.