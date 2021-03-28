Greg Hansen: Arizona's Aari McDonald is majoring in mayhem during Wildcats' tourney run

To put McDonald’s mayhem-making abilities in context, I found the following:

She has led the Pac-12 in steals for three consecutive seasons. In the women’s game, only former UCLA guard Lisa Willis, 2004-06, can match it. On the men’s side, only Oregon State’s Payton, 1988-90, and Washington’s Thybulle, 2017-19, did so three years in succession.

How did that work out for them?

Payton was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. Willis was the WNBA’s No. 5 overall draft pick in 2006. Thybulle, who can’t shoot a lick, averaging just 9.2 points as a Washington Husky, was nevertheless chosen 20th in the first-round of the 2019 NBA draft.

McDonald? As Indiana’s Moren said Sunday, “she’s a pro, she’s a pro.”

McDonald will soon be a pro; one WNBA mock draft lists her as the No. 2 pick. But first she will play the most meaningful game of her basketball career.