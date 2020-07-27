Greg Hansen: Prep football in the spring is a perfect idea — now make it permanent

This would not have worked 15 or 20 years ago because the evolution of high school sports had not yet moved into the specialization era, in which high the great majority of school athletes have chosen to play just one sport. Club sports have become a year-round enterprise, eliminating the romance of the 20th century’s three-sport athletes.

Here’s how it has changed: In 1997, Tucson High Parade All-American lineman Ralph Zarate, a 5-star recruit who signed with Arizona State, was a double-double power forward for the Badger basketball team. Beyond that, he was a pitcher for the Oscar Romero’s powerhouse Badger baseball team.

Had the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 1997, Zarate would’ve surely had to drop basketball — he averaged 15 points and 14 rebounds per game — a decision that would’ve impacted many other top Tucson athletes of the day.

In 2000, Sahuaro quarterback Reggie Robertson, who led the Cougars to the state championship game and became a part-time starter for the Cal Bears, was also an irreplaceable point guard for Dick McConnell’s state championship basketball team. What’s more, Robertson pitched for the Cougar baseball team as a sophomore and junior.

There are virtually no more Zarates and Robertsons in Tucson prep sports.