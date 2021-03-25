Greg Hansen: Rebuilding Wildcats survive 'gauntlet,' have chance to make NCAAs

The Pac-12 hasn’t gone soft. Utah, Washington, Oregon, WSU and Oregon are ranked in the top 17 this week. Stanford, the defending NCAA champion, has struggled due to COVID-19 issues and has played just eight matches, but no one wants to play Stanford, either.

“I think we’re in the conversation for the NCAA Tournament, even if it remains at 48 teams,” says Rubio. “It would be much safer to sweep USC this week and go to Washington State and sweep next week. Be that as it may, our goal was to finish in the upper half of the conference, and we’re right there. “

What happened?

A lot of it was that Rubio’s two seniors, Whipple and Akia Warrior, bought into the youth movement and became energetic leaders.

“Because of the leadership of the team, we were able to connect and create a strong camaraderie that can’tbe overstated,” says Rubio. “When you’ve got 11 new kids that really didn’t know anything about anything, it became a matter of them responding to coaching and to our seniors and to (sophomore standout) Kamaile Hiapo. It has been impressive to watch it grow.”