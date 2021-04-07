Greg Hansen: Sean Miller's reign ends as University of Arizona leaders seek a fresh start

I think two things likely happened to force Robbins’ tardy decision:

1. The Arizona Board of Regents signaled it would not approve a contract extension, meaning the UA basketball program was stuck in neutral. It’s fully likely that the Independent Accountability Resolution Process will not make a final ruling on the school’s NCAA case until the summer of 2022. Waiting until then to restart Arizona’s basketball program could mean spending extended time in the Pac-12 basement alongside Cal and Washington.

2. Robbins was emboldened by the early success of new football coach Jedd Fisch, leading him to believe he could similarly find a winning replacement for Miller. The hitch in that theory is that the school could’ve replaced Miller five weeks ago and avoided getting beat during the hiring season by Texas, Indiana, Utah and Oklahoma.

Or maybe watching the positive energy and connectivity of Adia Barnes coaching Arizona’s women’s basketball team to the national championship game drove this move as much as anything. Why can’t we all love one another again?

As athletic director Dave Heeke said in Wednesday’s Zoom conference: “It was time to give it a fresh start.”