Greg Hansen: Shaina Pellington's evolution could end with Cats back in the Final Four

After a Q&A session in the McKale Center media room on Sunday, Shaina Pellington picked up her backpack and said, "Ooooo, I’ve got homework; a lot of homework to do."

It seemed odd because Pellington had just aced the equivalent of a midterm exam against No. 22 Colorado, scoring 28 points in a performance that was part Aari McDonald, part Steph Curry. Nobody could score against Pellington, and no one could stop her from scoring.

She was as elusive as a hummingbird.

Arizona won 75-56 in the type of game that has made Adia Barnes’ team so irresistible to their growing audience of Tucson fans: You can knock them down, but you can’t knock them out.

At game’s end, Pellington — a 5-foot 7-inch senior guard who has had, shall we say, some shooting issues in her first two Arizona seasons — was given the honor of banging a large drum at mid-court, slamming it 14 times, one for each UA victory.

She then turned and bowed to the crowd of 7,103.