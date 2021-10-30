Greg Hansen: Tommy Lloyd's first job: Bring back McKale magic

Lloyd’s Wildcats should do better than that 0-4 conference start, but how much better? They play Washington and at Oregon State in early December, and then start the rest of the league schedule at UCLA and USC. If they win more than one of those games, it’ll be somewhat promising.

A trip to Arizona State follows that, and then UA returns to Tucson to play Colorado in Game 6, but that is no walkover, either.

Beyond that, the link that ties Lloyd to Olson is that Arizona added Texas-Rio Grande Valley to the home schedule, Nov. 12.

Olson’s third-ever home game was also against Texas-Rio Grande Valley (then known as Pan American University). But the core of a roster Olson inherited from a 4-24 team did not include a Bennedict Mathurin or a Azuolas Tubelis, possible first-team all-conference players.

Looking back, it seems impossible that UTRGV ever won a game at McKale Center, but on Dec.10, 1983, the Vaqueros beat Arizona 65-60. Steve Kerr scored two points. The small crowd (6,087) could not possibly have imagined that over the next 25 years of UA basketball would be played at an elite level with four Final Four appearances.