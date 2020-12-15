Greg Hansen: When it comes to hiring coaches, football fortune has long favored the bold

In his first season as Cal’s coach, 1982, Kapp was voted the Pac-10 Coach of the Year. Look it up. It’s true.

Remember the epic “The Band Is On The Field!” game, Cal’s miracle victory over Stanford? Kapp was the man who designed that play.

It wasn’t that Maggard was a reckless athletic director who got lucky with a desperate, unconventional maneuver. He was Cal’s AD for 19 years before he was hired away to be the AD of the Miami Hurricanes, then the nation’s No. 1 football school.

Maggard made hiring/firing decisions for so long that in 2009 he hired a young Kevin Sumlin to be the head coach of the Houston Cougars.

Win a few, lose a few, right?

Whatever route Arizona AD Dave Heeke chooses, it’s got to be better than his 2018 decision to hire Sumlin. Based on my rankings of the 77 football coaches hired in the Pac-10/12 since Arizona joined the league in 1978, Heeke’s got a 50% chance to get it right, the same as the ADs at Oregon, USC and ASU.

Over those years, I’ve calculated the success ratio of those 77 coaching hires (not including those hired in the last two seasons):

•33 Pac-10/12 coaching hires were hits.