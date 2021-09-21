Greg Hansen: Whitney Dosty mastered a 'whole new discipline.' The results were golden.

She did.

In the summer of 2016, the Pima County Sports Hall of Famer flew to Edmond, Oklahoma, to Team USA’s training camp.

"It was a whole new discipline," Dosty remembers. "I had to re-learn how to play volleyball while remaining in contact with the floor. The game is so much faster. It’s hard to put into words. It was an imposing challenge."

She made the team.

On Sept. 5 in Tokyo, Dosty was part of an emotional 3-1 victory over China, long considered the world’s best women’s sitting volleyball program. Dosty stood with her teammates, most of them in tears, as a bouquet of flowers and a gold medal was presented to every American player.

"It's hard to put into words," she says now, having returned to Tucson before resuming training at Team USA headquarters in Oklahoma. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Very cool. Almost surreal."

Dosty’s journey to the gold medal stand in Tokyo included much more than learning how to play a new sport and improving her skills enough to make a veteran-loaded American team. In June, her father, Robbie Dosty, a UA basketball standout of the late 1970s, died of cancer in a Mesa hospice. He was only 62.