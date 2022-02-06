Greg Hansen: Wildcat basketball teams keep posting Ws, and fans are flocking to McKale to watch

Women’s college basketball is gaining so much space in America’s sports consciousness that you can now bet on an Arizona game, or any Division I NCAA game, about as easily as you can order from Door Dash.

The sports betting people don’t appear to have assigned an intern or a rookie to the women’s basketball oddsmaking business, either. The line on Sunday’s Arizona-Oregon State game was 11½ points. The Wildcats won by 12, 73-61.

But it’s unlikely any gambler made more money than the Wildcats did with their weekend sweep of the Oregon schools. Arizona drew 17,918 fans against the Beavers and Ducks and if you add food and drink to the income, it probably meant a deposit of close to $200,000.

That should more than pay for the remaining charter flights for coach Adia Barnes and her team’s trips, to Washington and to the Pac-12 Tournament.

But it’s not supposed to be about money, right? (Tell that to OSU coach Scott Rueck, who last week signed a contract extension through 2031 that is scheduled to pay him roughly $10.5 million).