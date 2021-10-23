Greg Hansen: Wildcats spit the bit in most excruciating loss yet

The second was UA coach Jedd Fisch choosing to punt rather than take a chance on fourth-and-2 at his 31-yard line with 10 minutes remaining. That was the UA’s last chance to score. After you've lost 18 straight, why not take a chance?

The third was an illegal substitution penalty — 12 men on the field — with 2:23 remaining after Washington was to punt. Instead, the Huskies got a first down out of it. Game over.

Three plays. Fisch used the word "inexcusable." Either way, the streak continues.

"The second half, we continued to get in fistfights with our hands tied behind our back," said Fisch. "If we’re going to continue to turn the ball over and commit 10 penalties in a game, we’re going to continue to be a very disappointed group in the locker room."

Fisch wound up talking about a "Hail Mary" pass in the post-game interview room. It was symbolic of Arizona’s football program. Every game seems like a Hail Mary situation.

"The story that is truly being written as we speak is that you go from losing big to losing small, to winning small to winning big," said Fisch. "I have all the expectations in the world that we’re going to go from winning small to winning big in the future."