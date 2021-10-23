Greg Hansen: Wildcats spit the bit in most excruciating loss yet

Seven minutes before kickoff Friday night, a trumpet player from the Pride of Arizona marching band stood alone at the 50-yard line and played "Call to the Post," heard every year before the Kentucky Derby.
In horse racing, it’s a final alert for thoroughbreds to get to the starting line. But in football? I’ve never heard "Call To The Post" at any football game, and especially not at Arizona Stadium.
But as if on cue, Arizona responded to the call like one of UA alumnus Bob Baffert’s Derby winners, like maybe Authentic and Justify. The Wildcats took a 13-0 lead over heavily-favored Washington. They limited the Huskies to 141 yards over the first three quarters, leading 16-7.
And then Authentic and Justify disappeared.
Arizona played the final 15 minutes like Real Quiet, another of Baffert’s Derby winners. The Wildcats didn’t win, place or show. They simply went quietly, losing 21-16.
It was the most excruciating of Arizona’s 19 consecutive losses, a combination of hopefulness followed by hopelessness.
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses. The Wildcats turned to Mildcats at crunch time.
The first mis-play was quarterback Will Plummer throwing a pass to Washington defensive lineman Tui Letuligasonea instead of one of his eligible receivers, a screen pass-turned-interception that the Huskies soon turned into a 71-yard drive and touchdown.
The second was UA coach Jedd Fisch choosing to punt rather than take a chance on fourth-and-2 at his 31-yard line with 10 minutes remaining. That was the UA’s last chance to score. After you've lost 18 straight, why not take a chance?
The third was an illegal substitution penalty — 12 men on the field — with 2:23 remaining after Washington was to punt. Instead, the Huskies got a first down out of it. Game over.
Three plays. Fisch used the word "inexcusable." Either way, the streak continues.
"The second half, we continued to get in fistfights with our hands tied behind our back," said Fisch. "If we’re going to continue to turn the ball over and commit 10 penalties in a game, we’re going to continue to be a very disappointed group in the locker room."
Fisch wound up talking about a "Hail Mary" pass in the post-game interview room. It was symbolic of Arizona’s football program. Every game seems like a Hail Mary situation.
"The story that is truly being written as we speak is that you go from losing big to losing small, to winning small to winning big," said Fisch. "I have all the expectations in the world that we’re going to go from winning small to winning big in the future."
There’s another horse racing analogy that fits Friday’s collapse. Spitting the bit. What makes that so disappointing is that Washington showed up as if in a trance, looking every bit the team that lost at home to Montana last month, every bit the team that lost at Oregon State.
At halftime, it seemed as though Arizona had too much speed — too much everything — for the Huskies. Washington had just 65 total yards at half. Arizona looked like the Desert Swarm defenses of a quarter-century ago.
The few fans who showed up at Arizona Stadium, a crowd announced at 30,880 but was probably closer to 20,880, couldn’t have been blamed if they were planning a way to rush the field and tear down the goal posts the way Northwestern did when it broke an FBS-record 34 game losing streak in 1982.
But in reality, Arizona wasn’t really setting a pace too fast for the Huskies. In horse racing, horses that seem to accelerate are in reality slowing down less than the horses they overtake.
By the fourth quarter, the Wildcats almost crawled to the finish line. The Huskies ran their best down the stretch.
Arizona hasn’t had a good stretch run since, when, 2014?
As the Wildcats move on and prepare for next week’s game at USC, they’ll surely see signs of progress in the film room and, if nothing else, in a growing we’re-almost-there mentality.
During the 19-game losing streak, it was their most exasperating loss since the 2020 season opener against USC, a 34-30 setback. It wasn’t a total no-show like the unaccountable 21-19 loss to NAU. And it wasn’t an eternally humbling loss like last year’s 70-7 Territorial Cup.
It was 45 minutes of progress in a 60-minute game. That’s Stage I of this reconstruction project.
"When the time is right for us to start winning, it’ll become contagious," Fisch said with his ever-ready streak of positivity. "And we’ll win a lot more than just one."
Easy for him to say.
The Wildcats did a lot of things winning teams do on Friday. They blocked a punt and got a field goal out of it. They limited Washington to 305 total yards, 104 below UW’s average. And they were resourceful, turning receiver Jamarye Joiner into an effective (emergency) option quarterback, which was the only chance they had to beat Washington.
Plummer passed for just 68 yards, which seems prehistoric, like something of 1920s football. But Fisch and his offensive coaches were quickly able to install a new and effective component to the offense after the No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks were injured and lost for the year.
That’s progress. That’s not something you could see last week against Colorado and last month against NAU.
For now, that's all Fisch's program has got.
