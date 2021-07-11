Hansen's Hundred, No. 50: Eric Larkin won big on the mat for Sunnyside, ASU

Eric Larkin’s senior year at Arizona State went beyond being busy. It went to a higher level — a no-time-to-waste level.

He compiled a 3.2 GPA as a graduate student in business management. He led the Sun Devils to the Pac-10 championship and was named the league’s Wrestler of the Year. He capped it by winning the NCAA championship, undefeated at 34-0, defeating defending national champion Jared Lawrence of Minnesota in the finals, a memorable event attended by 16,436 at Kemper Arena in Kansas City.

And then there was this: Eric’s wife, Melissa, learned that she would be a mother for the second time. Kaleb, 1, would be a big brother.

Two weeks after winning the NCAA championship, Larkin learned he was the winner of the 2003 Hodge Trophy, college wrestling’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Larkin, who is No. 50 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, was used to success. At Sunnyside High School he went 130-2 and won back-to-back state championships. But few wrestlers in NCAA history have had a year to match Larkin’s 2002-03 season at ASU.