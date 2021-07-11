 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hansen's Hundred, No. 50: Eric Larkin won big on the mat for Sunnyside, ASU
editor's pick top story
No. 50: Eric Larkin

Hansen's Hundred, No. 50: Eric Larkin won big on the mat for Sunnyside, ASU

Eric Larkin, right, works out with Iowa State wrestler Nate Gallick at Sunnyside in 2003. Larkin went undefeated and won a national championship that year while winning the Hodge Trophy as NCAA’s best wrestler.

 James W. Wood, Arizona Daily Star 2003

Eric Larkin’s senior year at Arizona State went beyond being busy. It went to a higher level — a no-time-to-waste level.

He compiled a 3.2 GPA as a graduate student in business management. He led the Sun Devils to the Pac-10 championship and was named the league’s Wrestler of the Year. He capped it by winning the NCAA championship, undefeated at 34-0, defeating defending national champion Jared Lawrence of Minnesota in the finals, a memorable event attended by 16,436 at Kemper Arena in Kansas City.

And then there was this: Eric’s wife, Melissa, learned that she would be a mother for the second time. Kaleb, 1, would be a big brother.

Two weeks after winning the NCAA championship, Larkin learned he was the winner of the 2003 Hodge Trophy, college wrestling’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Larkin, who is No. 50 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, was used to success. At Sunnyside High School he went 130-2 and won back-to-back state championships. But few wrestlers in NCAA history have had a year to match Larkin’s 2002-03 season at ASU.

“Everything just came together for me this year,” said Larkin, also named the Outstanding Wrestler at the 2003 NCAA Tournament. “I am just happy to finally reach my goals. I just kept wrestling hard until I finally won a national title. All the hard work was worth it to get to this point.”

In Sunnyside’s 40-year dynasty as the state’s dominant wrestling power, Larkin took it to a higher level, if that’s possible. He was a four-time All-American at ASU, a four-time Pac-10 champion with a college record of 123-12.

He didn’t coast, either.

As a senior, he went up a weight class, to 149 pounds, which required significantly more strength and power. The day before he won the national title, he injured his knee in a semifinal victory. He won anyway.

Arizona State's Eric Larkin, top, finished fourth in the NCAA as a freshman, third as a sophomore, second as a junior and then first as a senior in his weight class.

“Two days after the 2002 NCAA championships, Eric was back in the weight room, back training,’’ said his Sun Devil coach, Thom Ortiz, a fellow Sunnyside High Schools state champion from an earlier generation. “He earned the championship through hard work as much as talent.’’

Larkin wasn’t an overnight success. He finished fourth in the NCAA as a freshman, third as a sophomore and second as a junior. Along the way, he was twice a finalist for the USA Olympic team.

Larkin came from a wrestling background; his father, Dave, was a wrestler at Sunnyside, as were the brothers of Eric’s mother, Melissa. But Eric was a soccer player until he was 12, at which time he took interest in wrestling.

It didn’t take him long to figure it out. He twice won the national championship in Greco-Roman competition while a Sunnyside student.

After earning a master’s degree at ASU, Larkin became the head wrestling coach at Chandler Seton Catholic High School, spent four years an assistant coach at ASU, and, 10 years ago, he spent a year as an MMA fighter. A few years ago, he helped to establish the Valiant College Preparatory Academy in Phoenix, where he is also the wrestling coach.

A few days ago, his son Kaleb, who was an infant when his father won the NCAA championship, committed to wrestle for the Sun Devils next season.

Hansen's Hundred … so far

No. 100: Willie Peete, football player/coach

No. 99: Jim Reffkin, tennis coach

No. 98: Larry Toledo, college administrator

No. 97: Billie Harris, softball trailblazer

No. 96: Ted Bland, football player/war hero

No. 95: Ron Hassey, big-league catcher

No. 94: Joan Bonvicini, basketball coach

No. 93: Gil Heredia, big-league pitcher

No. 92: J. Rukin Jelks, horse racing pioneer

No. 91: Ed Nymeyer, basketball player/coach and volleyball coach

No. 90: Paul Colwell, bowler

No. 89: Kenzie Fowler, softball pitcher

No. 88: Ralph Deal, game official

No. 87: Terrell Stoglin, basketball player

No. 86: Cleo Robinson, game official

No. 85: Lety Piñeda-Boutté, softball player

No. 84: Richard Sanchez, high school wrestling/football coach

No. 83: Jim Wing, baseball coach

No. 82: Ed Updegraff, golfer

No. 81: Julie Brase Hairgrove, basketball player

No. 80: Vance Johnson, football player/track and field athlete

No. 79: Andy Lopez, baseball coach

No. 78: Carl Cooper, track and field coach/executive

No. 77: Bobby Ferrara, boxing referee

No. 76: Sheila Baize, high school administrator

No. 75: Corky Simpson, sports columnist

No. 74: Kelly Cagle, soccer player/coach

No. 73: Bud Grainger, umpire

No. 72: Eddie Leon, baseball player

No. 71: Hayzel Daniels, football player

No. 70: Bill Cheesbourg, auto racer

No. 69: Shelley Duncan, baseball player

No. 68: Serafina Grace: softball/tennis player, softball coach

No. 67: Yoichi Tomita, gymnastics coach

No. 66: John and Tom Rhodes, rodeo champions

No. 65: Judy McDermott, golf administrator

No. 64: Tex Oliver, football coach

No. 63: Alex Kellner, big-league pitcher

No. 62: Mark Arneson, football player

No. 61: Rocky LaRose, UA administrator

No. 60: Jeff Scurran, football coach

No. 59: Gary Williams, rodeo administrator

No. 58: Lacey Nymeyer John, swimmer

No. 57: Roland LaVetter, high school basketball coach

No. 56: Burt Kinerk, baseball player, businessman

No. 55: J.J. Hardy, big-league shortstop

No. 54: Dave Cosgrove, soccer player/coach

No. 53: Ollie Mayfield, high school football coach

No. 52: Ka’Deem Carey, football player

No. 51: Mary Roby, UA administrator

No. 50: Eric Larkin, wrestler

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News