Hansen's Hundred, No. 59: Gary Williams had 'a wonderful life' with Tucson Rodeo

After the 2020 La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, the Tucson Rodeo Committee donated $250,000 to various Tucson charities.

Much of that money was made available by an average attendance of close to 8,000 at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, and much more was generated via sponsorship from the top names in pro rodeo: Justin Boots, Wrangler jeans, Dodge truck and Bailey cowboy hats.

On the day Gary Williams became part of the Tucson Rodeo Committee in 1985, a volunteer who helped to park cars, the historic rodeo did not have any sponsors or signage at the rodeo grounds.

They didn’t even sell beer; fans could bring their own six-pack to the arena. Even though it had been in business since 1925, one of the top 20 or 25 rodeos among about 650 pro rodeos every year, La Fiesta de los Vaqueros struggled to break even financially.

That all began to change when Williams, a rodeo lifer from Rincon High School, a bull rider and rodeo clown who had spent five years as director of operations for the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, became the Tucson Rodeo Committee’s first general manager in 1995.

Williams, who is No. 59 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, was the face of Tucson’s PRCA event for a quarter century before retiring in December 2020.