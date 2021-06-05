Hansen's Hundred, No. 86: Cleo Robinson has been officiating mainstay for more than 40 years

The small town of Rillito sits near the massive Arizona Portland Cement compound adjacent to Interstate 10 a few miles north of Marana. If you exit the freeway and drive on the frontage road, near 11300 North, you will pass Robinson Street.

Leslie Robinson Jr., a farm laborer from Texas, moved his family to Rillito about 70 years ago. They lived in extreme poverty on a cotton farm, with infrastructure, no utilities.

Robinson, who had 12 children, was part of the small Rillito community of mostly Black laborers who got their water by venturing across the freeway to the Southern Pacific Railroad’s water tower, loading container upon container for the week.

Before Leslie’s son, Cleo Robinson, was inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, he told me: “So many times I drive past the Rillito area, stop and say, ‘Thank God, thank God, we were able to get out of there.’’

Robinson, who is No. 86 on our list of the Top 100 Sports Figures of Tucson’s last 100 years, didn’t just "get out," he flourished. So did his brothers.

Robinson, an elite athlete at Marana High School in the 1960s, graduated from NAU and became a state juvenile court probation officer. He is more known as one of the leading football officials in Pac-12 history.