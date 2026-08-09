According to a University of Michigan Health national poll, only 1 in 4 parents have talked with their teens about online betting, and 1 in 6 parents said they likely wouldn’t know if teens were betting online.

The AIA and other state associations are not required by the NFHS to make the course mandatory for their coaches or student-athletes. But Arizona officials welcome the new training.

“I want to commend the NFHS for being out ahead of the issue,” AIA executive director Jim Dean said. “It’s important that we’re all working to stay ahead of this issue, as you know it’s so easy to access these sites and participate in these activities.”

Nationally, states that allow online betting sites such as FanDuel or DraftKings make it illegal for minors. Some states, such as Arizona, have set the legal age at 21.

But sports betting can infiltrate high schools in other ways.

“Students should not share information about their team, competitors, or any other team,” the NFHS sports-betting course says. “This includes information regarding injuries, strategies, team disciplinary actions, or team morale. Gamblers will try to manipulate students to share this kind of information.”

The NFHS and the AIA said there weren't any specific incidents or red flags that prompted the online course, but such potential incidents can't be ignored.

A Massachusetts state audit identified 51 complaints that sports betting advertisements reached minors or individuals struggling with gambling addiction between March 2023 and March 2024. And, according to the NCAA, men who gambled while alone rose from 6% in 2016 to 15% in 2024.