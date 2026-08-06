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Sunnyside’s bid to make the American Legion World Series came to an end Thursday.

Sunnyside — aka Post 132 Crush — lost to Fort Collins, Colorado, 5-1 in an elimination game at the American Legion Western Regional Tournament in Fairfield, California.

The defeat followed a 6-1 loss to Clovis, California, on Wednesday.

Down by four against Fort Collins entering the seventh inning, Sunnyside loaded the bases via a trio of walks by Diego Burruel, Pedro Lopez and Diego Garcia. But Sabino Gonzalez struck out, and Cristian Lizarraga flew out to end the game.

Dominic Thompson, Lopez and Garcia combined for three of Sunnyside’s four hits and three of its six bases on balls.

Sunnyside trailed Clovis 2-1 entering the seventh inning of the opener. Clovis plated four runs in the top half of the frame.