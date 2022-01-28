Catalina Foothills outlasts Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 65-51

Riding a wave of production, Catalina Foothills dunked Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 65-51 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Catalina Foothills faced off against Casa Grande Union and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Cholla on January 21 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!