Catalina Foothills overwhelms Tucson Mountain View 51-28

Catalina Foothills' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tucson Mountain View 51-28 at Tucson Mountain View High on January 20 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Tucson Marana and Catalina Foothills took on Tucson Flowing Wells on January 10 at Catalina Foothills High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
