Tucson St. Augustine Catholic exhales after close call with Tucson San Miguel 35-30

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Tucson St. Augustine Catholic nabbed it to nudge past Tucson San Miguel 35-30 in Arizona boys basketball on December 2.
Last season, Tucson St Augustine Catholic and Tucson San Miguel faced off on February 7, 2022 at Tucson St Augustine Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
